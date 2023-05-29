Singapore Airlines, Garuda Indonesia plan JV to boost passenger capacity

Adds paragraphs 2 to 4

May 29 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Ltd SIAL.SI and Garuda Indonesia GIAA.JK plan to enter into a joint venture (JV) to increase passenger capacity between the two countries, the flag carriers said on Monday, as post-COVID tourism in Southeast Asia ramps up.

The proposed JV would allow the carriers to potentially synchronise schedules, improving passengers' connectivity and convenience, and explore new initiatives, including joint fare products and an alignment of corporate programmes, they said.

The plan will cover routes between Singapore and Denpasar, Jakarta, and Surabaya, and deepen the existing cooperation between the two carriers.

"This joint venture ... reflects our firm commitment to grow the aviation markets in Indonesia and Singapore, facilitating a greater level of business and people connections and promoting both countries as regional tourism destinations," said Goh Choon Phong, chief executive officer of Singapore Airlines.

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Savio D'Souza)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.