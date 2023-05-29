News & Insights

Oil

Singapore Airlines, Garuda Indonesia plan JV to boost passenger capacity

Credit: REUTERS/Edgar Su

May 29, 2023 — 03:59 am EDT

Written by Upasana Singh for Reuters ->

Adds paragraphs 2 to 4

May 29 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Ltd SIAL.SI and Garuda Indonesia GIAA.JK plan to enter into a joint venture (JV) to increase passenger capacity between the two countries, the flag carriers said on Monday, as post-COVID tourism in Southeast Asia ramps up.

The proposed JV would allow the carriers to potentially synchronise schedules, improving passengers' connectivity and convenience, and explore new initiatives, including joint fare products and an alignment of corporate programmes, they said.

The plan will cover routes between Singapore and Denpasar, Jakarta, and Surabaya, and deepen the existing cooperation between the two carriers.

"This joint venture ... reflects our firm commitment to grow the aviation markets in Indonesia and Singapore, facilitating a greater level of business and people connections and promoting both countries as regional tourism destinations," said Goh Choon Phong, chief executive officer of Singapore Airlines.

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Savio D'Souza)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

OilCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.