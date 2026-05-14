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Singapore Airlines FY Operating Profit Rises

May 14, 2026 — 06:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Singapore Airlines (C6L.SI) reported that its fiscal year profit to owners of parent company declined to S$1.18 billion from S$2.78 billion, prior year. Earnings per share, in cents, was 38.2 compared to 85.3. Operating profit was S$2.37 billion compared to S$1.71 billion.

For the financial year ended 31 March 2026, revenue was S$20.52 billion compared to S$19.54 billion, prior year.

Shares of Singapore Airlines are trading at S$6.27, down 0.16%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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