Singapore Airlines FY Operating Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Singapore Airlines (C6L.SI) reported that its fiscal year profit to owners of parent company declined to S$1.18 billion from S$2.78 billion, prior year. Earnings per share, in cents, was 38.2 compared to 85.3. Operating profit was S$2.37 billion compared to S$1.71 billion.

For the financial year ended 31 March 2026, revenue was S$20.52 billion compared to S$19.54 billion, prior year.

Shares of Singapore Airlines are trading at S$6.27, down 0.16%.

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