Singapore Airlines FY Operating Profit Declines; Total Revenue Up 2.8%

(RTTNews) - Singapore Airlines Group reported fiscal year net profit of S$2.8 billion, up 3.9% from last year. Basic earnings per share, in cents, was 89.3 compared to 63.3. The company noted that its profit was boosted by the one-off non-cash accounting gain of S$1.1 billion from the Air India-Vistara merger. Adjusted basic earnings per share, in cents, was 89.3 compared to 90.0. The Group recorded a lower operating profit of S$1.71 billion, down 37.3% from the prior year.

Fiscal year total revenue was S$19.54 billion, up 2.8%, driven by resilient demand for air travel and cargo uplift. For the year, passenger flown revenue came in at S$15.85 billion, up 1.0%. The company said its passenger load factor fell 1.4 percentage points to 86.6%, as passenger traffic growth of 6.4% lagged capacity expansion of 8.2%.

As of 31 March 2025, the Group operating fleet comprised 205 aircraft with an average age of seven years and eight months. In April 2025, the Group added one Airbus A321neo and one Boeing 787-8 to its fleet. As of 1 May 2025, the Group had 78 aircraft on order.

Singapore Airlines said, while global uncertainties remain, the Group is in a strong position to focus on profitability, while pursuing growth opportunities and ensuring long-term value creation for shareholders.

The Board has recommended a final dividend of 30 cents per share for fiscal 2024/25. Including the interim dividend of 10 cents per share paid on 11 December 2024, the total dividend for fiscal 2024/25 will be 40 cents per share.

