Singapore Airlines Finalizes Agreement With Airbus For Seven A350F Freighter Aircraft

(RTTNews) - Singapore Airlines has finalized a purchase agreement with Airbus for seven A350F freighter aircraft. The newly ordered aircraft will replace the carrier's existing 747-400F fleet from the fourth quarter of 2025, Airbus said in a statement.

The A350F will be powered by the latest technology, fuel-efficient Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 engines.

According to Airbus, the A350F has a 109-tonne payload capability, and it will serve all cargo markets. The aircraft features a large main deck cargo door.

