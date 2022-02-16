Markets

Singapore Airlines Finalizes Agreement With Airbus For Seven A350F Freighter Aircraft

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Singapore Airlines has finalized a purchase agreement with Airbus for seven A350F freighter aircraft. The newly ordered aircraft will replace the carrier's existing 747-400F fleet from the fourth quarter of 2025, Airbus said in a statement.

The A350F will be powered by the latest technology, fuel-efficient Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 engines.

According to Airbus, the A350F has a 109-tonne payload capability, and it will serve all cargo markets. The aircraft features a large main deck cargo door.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular