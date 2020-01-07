Commodities

Singapore Airlines diverts flights from Iranian airspace

Aradhana Aravindan Reuters
Singapore Airlines said on Wednesday it was diverting all flight routes from Iranian airspace.

The move comes after Iran said it launched a missile attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday in retaliation for a U.S. drone strike on an Iranian commander whose killing has raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East.

"All SIA flight routes are being diverted from the Iranian airspace," the airline said in an email, without giving a reason for the diversion.

Most Popular