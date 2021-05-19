Commodities

Singapore Airlines cuts cash burn to as little as $75 mln a month -CFO

Jamie Freed Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

Singapore Airlines Ltd has reduced its cash burn to about S$100 million ($75 million) to S$150 million a month, from as much as S$350 million last year, as it weathers a plunge in travel demand, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.

Cash burn should remain "reasonably stable" at current levels if demand conditions stay similar, Stephen Barnes told analysts and reporters.

On Wednesday the airline posted a record annual loss of S$4.27 billion and said it would issue S$6.2 billion of convertible bonds underwritten by its majority shareholder, state investor Temasek Holdings TEM.UL, to help ride out the coronavirus crisis.

($1=1.3330 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Jamie.Freed@thomsonreuters.com;))

