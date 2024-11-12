Singapore Airlines Completes Merger with Air India

SIA – Singapore Airlines (SG:C6L) has released an update.

Singapore Airlines has successfully completed a merger between its associated company, Vistara, and Air India, resulting in a 25.1% stake in the newly expanded Air India. The merger marks a strategic move for Singapore Airlines, reinforcing its presence in the Indian market. Additionally, the airline plans to inject approximately INR 31,945 million into the enlarged Air India, leveraging its internal cash resources.

For further insights into SG:C6L stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.