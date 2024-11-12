News & Insights

Stocks

Singapore Airlines Completes Merger with Air India

November 12, 2024 — 05:42 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

SIA – Singapore Airlines (SG:C6L) has released an update.

Singapore Airlines has successfully completed a merger between its associated company, Vistara, and Air India, resulting in a 25.1% stake in the newly expanded Air India. The merger marks a strategic move for Singapore Airlines, reinforcing its presence in the Indian market. Additionally, the airline plans to inject approximately INR 31,945 million into the enlarged Air India, leveraging its internal cash resources.

For further insights into SG:C6L stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SINGF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.