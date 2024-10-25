News & Insights

Singapore Airlines CFO on Medical Leave, VP Steps In

October 25, 2024 — 05:51 am EDT

SIA – Singapore Airlines (SG:C6L) has released an update.

Singapore Airlines has announced that their Chief Financial Officer, Jo-Ann Tan, is currently on medical leave. During her absence, Chia Siok Hua, the Divisional Vice President of Finance, will assume her responsibilities, supported by a team of seasoned finance professionals. The company expresses its best wishes for Ms. Tan’s swift recovery.

