Singapore air cargo deal elevates its hub status

MUMBAI (Reuters Breakingviews) -Singapore is boosting its hub status as global recession fears loom. Aviation services group SATS is acquiring the world’s largest air cargo logistics provider for $2.2 billion from U.S. buyout firm Cerberus. The backing of its sovereign fund shareholder Temasek will help the buyer complete a supporting equity issuance, equivalent to 40% of its $3 billion market capitalisation, in a grim market.

The deal is highly complementary: Paris-based Worldwide Flight Services, a rival to Dnata and Swissport, has almost no geographical overlap with its acquirer. The enlarged entity will be present in 23 countries and handle 9 million tonnes of goods annually, giving it an edge over smaller competitors in attracting customers like e-commerce firms and vaccine-makers that want to work with a single global provider to minimise supply chain issues.

The deal could ultimately lift trade flows through Singapore where aviation contributes more than 5% of GDP. SATS is part of the city-state’s industry trinity that includes its former parent Singapore Airlines and Changi Airport. As global cargo activity nears pre-pandemic levels, Singapore is providing a strategic home to an asset that’s passed through multiple financial owners. (By Una Galani and Thomas Shum)

