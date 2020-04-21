Singapore adds Minerva Bunkering, TFG Marine to list of licensed bunker suppliers

By Roslan Khasawneh

SINGAPORE, April 21 (Reuters) - The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), home the world's top marine refuelling hub, said it has awarded two new bunker supplier licences to Mercuria's Minerva Bunkering and Trafigura's TFG Marine.

"MPA and ESG welcome the entry of Minerva Bunkering and TFG Marine, which will consolidate Singapore's position as the global bunkering and oil trading hub," the MPA said in a joint statement with Enterprise Singapore (ESG).

The licences are the first to be issued by the port regulator since 2017, bringing the total number of licensed bunker suppliers to 45 in Singapore, and come after the MPA tightened its criteria for applicants.

"TFG Marine adds value by providing an end-to-end service, integrating its expertise in commodity trading with marine fuels supply infrastructure and logistics," Anders Grønborg, chief executive of TFG Marine, said on Tuesday.

"From the beginning of May, TFG Marine will supply high-sulphur fuel oil, marine gasoil and very low sulphur fuel oil bunker fuel to bulk carriers, oil tankers and container vessels calling at the Port of Singapore," TFG Marine said.

Singapore accounts for about 20% of a global ship refuelling market that sells tens of billions of dollars a year of fuel.

The new requirements include commitments to obtain both bunker supplier and bunker craft operator licences, rather than one or both previously.

Applicants must also own and operate at least two bunker tankers capable of running on duel-fuels in an apparent push to promote the use of cleaner marine fuels.

In addition to increasing the supply of low-sulphur fuels that comply with the International Maritime Organization's 2020 sulphur regulations, "Minerva Bunkering and TFG Marine will also be required to each operate at least two clean energy dual-fuelled bunker barges," according to the statement.

"This will help drive more sustainable bunkering activities in the Port of Singapore."

Reuters in February reported that several companies, including Mercuria and Trafigura, had applied for licences to supply marine fuel to ships in Singapore.

Tough market conditions and a crackdown on industry malpractice have seen the pool of suppliers in Singapore shrink in recent years, with mostly smaller players exiting.

TFG Marine is a marine fuels supply and procurement joint venture, between physical commodity trading company Trafigura Group Pte and ship owning companies Frontline Ltd and Golden Ocean Group Ltd with a combined fleet of about 700 owned and chartered vessels, according to Trafigura's website.

Minerva Bunkering, a fully owned subsidiary of Marcuria Energy Group, in March 2019 took over Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc after the company applied for Chapter 11.

(Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh, editing by Louise Heavens, Aditya Soni)

((roslan.khasawneh@thomsonreuters.com; +65 6870 3121; Reuters Messaging: roslan.khasawneh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.