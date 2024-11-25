News & Insights

Singamas Gains Unanimous Shareholder Support in EGM

November 25, 2024 — 05:50 am EST

Singamas Container Holdings (HK:0716) has released an update.

Singamas Container Holdings Limited announced the successful passage of an ordinary resolution during its electronic Extraordinary General Meeting on November 25, 2024, with unanimous shareholder support. The resolution involved the approval of the Master Purchase Contract 2025, alongside related transactions and authorizations for directors. This development reflects strong shareholder confidence, as the resolution was passed with 100% of the votes cast in favor.

