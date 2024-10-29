Singamas Container Holdings Expands with New Lease Agreements

Singamas Container Holdings (HK:0716) has released an update.

Singamas Container Holdings has announced a series of finance lease agreements with a customer for a total of 8,750 container units over a five-year term. These agreements, which allow the customer the option to purchase the containers upon lease expiry, have been classified as discloseable transactions under Hong Kong’s listing rules. This move highlights Singamas’ strategic efforts to grow its leasing operations within the shipping industry.

