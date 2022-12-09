Sinema widens gap between Democrats and Wall St

Reuters Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Big finance has lost an ally in the U.S. Democratic Party. Senator Kyrsten Sinema is changing her party registration from Democrat to independent, capping a years-long ideological shift by the Arizona senator away from liberals and toward the political center. It may accelerate Wall Street’s own shift to the right.

Sinema was an outlier in her support for investors and fund managers. She has raised nearly $2.7 million from the securities and investing sector since 2017, according to OpenSecrets data, and broke with Democrats last year when they pushed to raise taxes on the wealthiest U.S. households. She was the sole Democrat to vote against changing the tax treatment of carried interest in August, ensuring private equity fund managers continue to pay less on their profits than the rate charged on regular income.

The financial sector has been moving away from the political left – physically, in some cases. Industry giants including Goldman Sachs, Citadel and Tiger Global Management shifted staff to Florida during the pandemic, trading the solidly Democratic government of New York for a substantially more conservative environment.

Some of the biggest names on Wall Street have similarly tied themselves to the Republican Party’s leaders. Former Goldman Sachs president and registered Democrat Gary Cohn served as the director of the National Economic Council in the Donald Trump administration. Citadel Chief Executive Ken Griffin has already said he will support Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he run for president in 2024. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon admitted to CNBC in 2019 that "my heart is Democratic but my brain is kind of Republican."

That tension is most visible in the debate over ESG investing, focused on environmental, social and governance considerations and increasingly identified with the political left. Republicans in Texas and Florida are threatening to divert public investment away from what they see as a Democratic agenda. Vanguard said on Wednesday it is pulling out of the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative, an industry effort to counter climate change. Activist investor Bluebell Capital Partners has criticized $8 trillion asset manager BlackRock’s sometimes-cautious approach.

True, most executives would probably rather not get tangled in politics at all. But the gap between Democrats and the financial sector has been growing for years. Sinema’s exit, while it won’t change much in Washington, gives Wall Street one more reason to come off the fence.

Senator Kyrsten Sinema said on Dec. 9 that she will change her party registration from Democrat to political independent. The Arizona senator said she plans to keep her committee seats and that she will not officially align with the Republican Party, signaling Democrats will still hold an effective majority in the Senate until the end of 2024.

