Sinebrychoff And Encavis Sign 10-Year Wind Power Agreement In Finland

November 20, 2025 — 03:30 am EST

(RTTNews) - Sinebrychoff, part of the Carlsberg Group, announced that it has entered into a 10-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Hamburg-based wind and solar park operator Encavis. The Finnish brewery, which produces beer, cider, long drinks, soft drinks, energy drinks, and Coca-Cola beverages, already brews with 100% renewable energy and operates on a fully CO2-neutral basis.

As per the agreement, Sinebrychoff will source renewable electricity from Encavis' Paltusmäki wind farm, located about 100 kilometers southwest of Oulu. With a capacity of 21.5 MW, the wind farm's five turbines will supply Sinebrychoff with an average of 25 GWh of electricity annually—around 250 GWh over the contract term. This represents approximately 40% of the site's average annual production of 62 GWh. The PPA will take effect on January 1, 2026.

