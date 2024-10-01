Sinclair's NewsON Teams Up With Mindgrub To Enhance Local News Experience On Apple Vision Pro App

(RTTNews) - Sinclair, Inc. (SBGI), Tuesday announced a collaboration of its live and on-demand local news provider NewsON with Mindgrub, a digital innovation agency, to launch a spatial computing app for enhancing local news experience on Apple Inc.'s (AAPL) Vision Pro devices.

Powered by RealityKit and SwiftUI, the NewsON app will include features, such as interactive news maps, photorealistic 3D renderings, and intuitive user experiences.

The app will partner with over 280 local TV stations in TV market, providing access to on-demand newscasts and short form story clips from local TV stations across the nation.

Currently, Sinclair's stock is trading at $15.16, down 0.88 percent on the Nasdaq.

