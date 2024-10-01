News & Insights

Technology
SBGI

Sinclair's NewsON Teams Up With Mindgrub To Enhance Local News Experience On Apple Vision Pro App

October 01, 2024 — 11:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Sinclair, Inc. (SBGI), Tuesday announced a collaboration of its live and on-demand local news provider NewsON with Mindgrub, a digital innovation agency, to launch a spatial computing app for enhancing local news experience on Apple Inc.'s (AAPL) Vision Pro devices.

Powered by RealityKit and SwiftUI, the NewsON app will include features, such as interactive news maps, photorealistic 3D renderings, and intuitive user experiences.

The app will partner with over 280 local TV stations in TV market, providing access to on-demand newscasts and short form story clips from local TV stations across the nation.

Currently, Sinclair's stock is trading at $15.16, down 0.88 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SBGI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.