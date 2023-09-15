Sinclair's Mark Aitken Named SMPTE Fellow

(RTTNews) - Sinclair, Inc. (SBGI), a diversified media company, on Friday announced that Mark Aitken, SVP of advanced technology and President of its unit ONE Media 3.0, has been named a fellow of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers or SMPTE.

Selected by peer review, an SMPTE fellow is an individual who has attained an outstanding rank among engineers or executives in the motion picture, television, or related industries.

Aitken has been involved in the broadcast industry's migration to advanced services since 1987 and was the primary architect in the formation of ONE Media.

Currently, shares of Sinclair are trading at $13.61 down 0.07% on Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.