Sinclair To Settle Diamond Sports-Related Litigation - Quick Facts

January 17, 2024 — 06:21 am EST

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Sinclair, Inc. (SBGI) has agreed to a global settlement and release of all claims associated with the litigation filed by Diamond Sports Group, and DSG's subsidiary, Diamond Sports Net, in July 2023, which settlement includes an amendment to the Management Services Agreement between Sinclair Television Group, LLC and Diamond Sports Group. Sinclair noted that it has entered into the settlement, without admitting any wrongdoing.

The settlement terms include DSG's withdrawal of $1.5 billion litigation against Sinclair and all other defendants, in exchange for Sinclair's cash payment to DSG of $495 million, which is estimated to result in a net cost to Sinclair of approximately $250 million-$325 million.

