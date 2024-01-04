Sinclair Signs Network Distribution Agreements With CBS

(RTTNews) - Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI), a subsidiary of Sinclair Inc., Thursday announced an agreement with CBS Television stations to add its free over-the-air national broadcast networks including Comet, CHARGE!, TBD and The Nest to the latter's affiliates from this week.

Following the agreement, the company expects to expand its network footprint across the U.S. as it will be placed in CBS's key slots, the company said in a statement.

Currently, Sinclair's stock is moving up 0.08%, to $13.12 on the Nasdaq.

