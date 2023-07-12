Sinclair (SBGI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Sinclair (SBGI) closed at $13.54, marking a -0.62% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.74% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 11.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the television broadcasting company had lost 9.98% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 1.26%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.34%.

Sinclair will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 2, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Sinclair to post earnings of -$0.58 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1833.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $765.72 million, down 8.52% from the year-ago period.

SBGI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.71 per share and revenue of $3.15 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +158.1% and -19.93%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sinclair. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Sinclair currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Sinclair has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.03 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.57.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sinclair, Inc. (SBGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.