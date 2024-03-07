Sinclair (SBGI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest market close, Sinclair (SBGI) reached $13.31, with a -1.04% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.51%.

Shares of the television broadcasting company have appreciated by 2.59% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.45% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.21%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Sinclair in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.05, indicating a 98.15% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $800.54 million, up 3.56% from the prior-year quarter.

SBGI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.59 per share and revenue of $3.59 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +94.76% and +14.61%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Sinclair. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 115.22% lower. Right now, Sinclair possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

