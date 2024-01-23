Sinclair (SBGI) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Sinclair (SBGI) closed the latest trading day at $16.08, indicating a -0.43% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.29%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.43%.

The television broadcasting company's stock has climbed by 23.75% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Sinclair in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.46, marking a 48.89% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $834.22 million, down 13.1% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sinclair. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, Sinclair boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Sinclair's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.17. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.06.

Investors should also note that SBGI has a PEG ratio of 1.25 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Media Conglomerates industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.78.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, placing it within the top 45% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sinclair, Inc. (SBGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.