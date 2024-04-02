Sinclair (SBGI) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Sinclair (SBGI) standing at $12.52, reflecting a -1.49% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.95%.

Shares of the television broadcasting company have depreciated by 7.63% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.16%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Sinclair in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.20, down 107.38% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $799.23 million, reflecting a 3.39% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.42 per share and a revenue of $3.58 billion, demonstrating changes of +121.51% and +14.32%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sinclair. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.37% lower. Sinclair is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Sinclair is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.25. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.02.

We can additionally observe that SBGI currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.31. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Media Conglomerates industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2 as of yesterday's close.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

