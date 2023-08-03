Sinclair (SBGI) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Sinclair, Inc. SBGI reported a loss of $1.38 per share in the second quarter of 2023, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 58 cents. The company had incurred a loss of 17 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues of $768 million beat the consensus mark by 0.3% but declined 8.24% year over year.



Diversified portfolio of investment assets has returned an internal rate of return (IRR) of 19% over the past 10 years and hurdle rate goal of 15-20% IRRs for new investments, which will focus on majority-owned assets in media and non-media industries.

Distribution Revenues (54.4% of total revenues) decreased 2.79% year over year to $418 million. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.45%.



Advertising revenues (40.2% of total revenues) decreased 16% year over year to $309 million. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.65%.



Adjusted EBITDA decreased 42% to $107 million from $183 million in the prior-year period.



Media programming and production expenses flared up 0.84% year over year to $413 million. Media selling, general and administrative expenses rose 0.84% year over year to $190 million. Corporate general and administrative expenses surged 63.15% year over year to $62 million.



The company reported an adjusted operating loss of $3 million versus an operating income of $107 million in the prior-year period of $13 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows

As of Jun 30, 2023, the total debt was $4.2 billion. Consolidated cash at the end of the quarter was $728 million and liquidity was $1.4 billion.



The company repurchased $32 million principal value of various STG debt tranches in the open market at a discount throughout the quarter.

Guidance

Sinclair projects third-quarter 2023 revenues between $742 million and $763 million. The company estimates a year-over-year decline of 10-12% in revenue growth.



Adjusted EBITDA is estimated between $91 million and $109 million.



Adjusted Free Cash Flow is estimated in the band of negative $9-$14 million.



For 2023, SBGI expects Media programming & production expenses to be $2.37 billion and media selling, general and administrative expenses to be $2.38 billion.

