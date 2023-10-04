Sinclair (SBGI) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Sinclair (SBGI) ended the recent trading session at $10.13, demonstrating a +1.91% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.81%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.35%.

The television broadcasting company's shares have seen a decrease of 6.27% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 7.42% and falling behind the S&P 500's loss of 6.19%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Sinclair in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Sinclair to post earnings of -$0.49 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 236.11%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $753.4 million, indicating a 10.63% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.69 per share and revenue of $3.13 billion. These totals would mark changes of +60.95% and -20.26%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Sinclair. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, Sinclair possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

With respect to valuation, Sinclair is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.9. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.73, so one might conclude that Sinclair is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that SBGI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.08. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Media Conglomerates industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.15 as of yesterday's close.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

