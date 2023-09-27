Sinclair (SBGI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Sinclair (SBGI) closed at $10.72 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.32% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the television broadcasting company had lost 18.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 4.13%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.86%.

Sinclair will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Sinclair to post earnings of -$0.49 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 236.11%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $753.4 million, down 10.63% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.69 per share and revenue of $3.13 billion, which would represent changes of +60.95% and -20.26%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sinclair. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Sinclair currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Sinclair is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.28. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.54, so we one might conclude that Sinclair is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that SBGI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.15. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Media Conglomerates was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.5 at yesterday's closing price.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SBGI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sinclair, Inc. (SBGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.