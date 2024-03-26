Sinclair (SBGI) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Sinclair (SBGI) closed at $12.49 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.97% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.28% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.42%.

The television broadcasting company's shares have seen a decrease of 11.77% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.67%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Sinclair in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.20, signifying a 107.38% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $799.23 million, showing a 3.39% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.42 per share and a revenue of $3.58 billion, signifying shifts of +121.51% and +14.16%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Sinclair. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 10.37% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Sinclair is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Sinclair is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.11. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 17.49.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 81, this industry ranks in the top 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

