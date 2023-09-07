Sinclair (SBGI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Sinclair (SBGI) closed the most recent trading day at $10.22, moving -0.34% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.89%.

Coming into today, shares of the television broadcasting company had lost 25.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 4.4%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.12%.

Sinclair will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Sinclair is projected to report earnings of -$0.49 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 236.11%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $753.4 million, down 10.63% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.69 per share and revenue of $3.13 billion. These totals would mark changes of +60.95% and -20.26%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sinclair. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 37.09% lower. Sinclair is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Sinclair is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.08. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22, which means Sinclair is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, SBGI's PEG ratio is currently 1.11. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. SBGI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.63 as of yesterday's close.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

