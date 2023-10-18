Sinclair (SBGI) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Sinclair (SBGI) standing at $10.60, reflecting a -1.76% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.34% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.62%.

Heading into today, shares of the television broadcasting company had lost 6.66% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 4.38% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.57% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Sinclair in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 1, 2023. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.49, showcasing a 236.11% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $753.4 million, reflecting a 10.63% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.69 per share and revenue of $3.13 billion. These totals would mark changes of +60.95% and -20.26%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sinclair. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, Sinclair boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Sinclair has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.4 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.62.

Meanwhile, SBGI's PEG ratio is currently 1.17. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Media Conglomerates industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.49.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 220, this industry ranks in the bottom 13% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sinclair, Inc. (SBGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.