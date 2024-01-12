Sinclair (SBGI) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Sinclair (SBGI) ended the recent trading session at $14.30, demonstrating a +0.63% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.02%.

The television broadcasting company's shares have seen an increase of 5.18% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.52%.

The upcoming earnings release of Sinclair will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.46, signifying a 48.89% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $834.22 million, down 13.1% from the prior-year quarter.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Sinclair. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, Sinclair is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Sinclair's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.67. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.46 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that SBGI currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.1. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Media Conglomerates industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.69 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, finds itself in the bottom 24% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Sinclair, Inc. (SBGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

