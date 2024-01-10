News & Insights

Sinclair Renews Distribution Deal With Verizon For Undisclosed Financial Terms

January 10, 2024 — 09:42 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - On Wednesday, media company Sinclair Inc. (SBGI) said that it has renewed a multi-year agreement with Verizon for distribution on FiOS TV. The financial details of the agreement have not been disclosed.

The company said the agreement will cover local television stations in 10 markets, Tennis Channel and YES Network.

Sinclair's stock is currently falling 0.01 percent to $13.48 on the Nasdaq.

