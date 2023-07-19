News & Insights

Sinclair In Distribution Deal With Hulu

July 19, 2023

(RTTNews) - Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI), a diversified media firm, on Wednesday announced a distribution deal with Hulu, a Walt Disney majority owned subscription streaming service, to add carriage of Tennis Channel, T2, Comet and CHARGE! to Hulu + Live TV, beginning January 2024.

With this, Tennis Channel, the only television-based multiplatform focused on the professional sport and tennis lifestyle and T2, and its first free ad-supported TV or FAST channel, will debut on Hulu + Live TV in 2024.

The deal will allow Hulu + Live TV subscribers to watch Tennis Channel's exclusive, live coverage of over 93 percent of the professional tennis events each year.

Sinclair's Comet, featuring sci-fi and fantasy entertainment franchises, and CHARGE!, with a lineup of high-profile police procedural dramas, are also scheduled to launch on Hulu + Live TV.

