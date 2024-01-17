News & Insights

Markets
FOX

Sinclair, FOX Reach Agreement To Renew All FOX Affiliations Nationwide

January 17, 2024 — 10:27 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Sinclair, Inc. (SBGI) and FOX Corporation (FOXA, FOX) Wednesday announced that their broadcast divisions have reached an agreement for a multi-year renewal of all FOX affiliations in Sinclair markets.

Sinclair partners also renewed FOX affiliations in markets where Sinclair provides sales and other services under a joint sales agreement or master service agreement. The 41 renewed markets serve approximately 19 million TV households.

Will Bell, Sinclair's Senior Vice President, Head of Distribution and Network Relations commented, "We are pleased to reach this comprehensive renewal with FOX, inclusive of the early renewal of 17 markets. Premiere sports, such as the NFL, including the Super Bowl in February of 2025, Baseball Night in America, the World Series and college football and basketball, have never been more important, and we are pleased to be able to continue to pair FOX's premiere sports and entertainment programming, which remain exclusive to broadcast, with our best-in-class local news and syndicated programming for years to come."

"We are pleased to extend our partnership with Sinclair, and we are delighted these stations will continue to be the top destination in these 41 markets for our shared viewers to access all of FOX's leading Entertainment and Sports content," said David Espinosa, President of Distribution for FOX Corporation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FOX
FOXA
SBGI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.