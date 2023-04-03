Markets
Sinclair Broadcast Group To Rename As Sinclair Inc.

April 03, 2023

(RTTNews) - Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI) Monday said it intends to implement a reorganization in which a new holding company, Sinclair, Inc. would become the publicly-traded parent of Sinclair Broadcast and its subsidiaries.

Beyond its familiar broadcast business, Sinclair Broadcast and its affiliates own, manage and/or operate technical and software services companies, intellectual property for the advancement of broadcast technology, and other media and non-media related businesses and assets including real estate, venture capital, private equity, and direct investments.

"We believe the new structure will provide greater flexibility for creating value within the company. The new structure simplifies the corporate structure and improves the transparency of financial disclosures on the value drivers of the company," commented Christopher S. Ripley, President and CEO of the company.

