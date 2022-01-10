Sinclair Broadcast Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SBGI

In trading on Monday, shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (Symbol: SBGI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $29.40, changing hands as high as $29.99 per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SBGI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SBGI's low point in its 52 week range is $22.44 per share, with $39.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.44.

