Sinclair Brings Tennis Channel, T2 And All Three Of Its Emerging Networks To YouTube TV

(RTTNews) - Diversified media company Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI), on Wednesday, announced a distribution agreement with YouTube TV to add carriage of Tennis Channel, T2, CHARGE! and TBD to YouTube TV's service offerings. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed. The agreement also extends YouTube TV's existing carriage of Sinclair's CBS and MyNetworkTV affiliated television broadcast stations.

Sinclair said Tennis Channel's first free ad-supported TV channel is scheduled to debut on June 1. CHARGE! is also scheduled to launch on YouTube TV June 1. Also, the agreement renews carriage of Comet.

