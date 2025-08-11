Sinclair Board Authorizes Strategic Review, Considers Broadcast Deals And Ventures Separation

(RTTNews) - Sinclair Inc. (SBGI) announced that its board has authorized a comprehensive strategic review for its Broadcast business. The company will evaluate all value-enhancing opportunities, including acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and business combinations, with potential partners in the broadcast and the broader media and technology ecosystem.

The company noted that it will simultaneously evaluate separating Ventures through a spin-off, split-off, or other transaction. The dual-track approach reflects the Board's commitment to unlocking the full potential of both businesses, each of which has distinct growth profiles and value drivers.

