Sinclair Appoints Narinder Sahai To Succeed Lucy Rutishauser As EVP And CFO

(RTTNews) - Diversified media company Sinclair, Inc. (SBGI) announced Monday the appointment of Narinder Sahai as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Sahai brings more than two decades of strategic financial leadership across publicly traded and private-equity-backed companies, with deep expertise across the full breadth of finance functions.

He also has strong technology expertise, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, from his Amazon Web Services (AWS) experience and undergraduate degree in electronics and electrical communication engineering.

Prior to joining Sinclair, Sahai served as CFO at Arcis, a leading leisure and hospitality operator, where he led financial planning, accounting, tax, treasury and debt investor relations. Prior to Arcis, he was CFO of RumbleOn, Inc. , a publicly-traded technology-driven omnichannel powersports platform.

At Amazon's AWS, Sahai served as Head of Worldwide Go-to-Market Finance for Compute and AI/Machine Learning services, providing financial leadership for specialist sales teams across global markets.

Before AWS, Sahai served as Senior Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations at Target Hospitality Corp., where he managed all investor relations and capital markets activities for the company's equity public market debut and executed comprehensive debt financing transactions.

Prior to Target Hospitality, he spent nearly a decade at FMC Technologies, Inc. and TechnipFMC plc , a publicly-traded diversified oilfield services company, in progressive finance leadership roles in investor relations, financial planning and analysis, operations finance and controllership, and regional and corporate treasury.

Earlier in his career, Sahai spent several years at Delphi Corporation where he was part of the Finance Leadership Development Program and held various roles in product and portfolio planning, M&A, restructuring, and financial risk management.

With this appointment, Lucy Rutishauser will step down as Chief Financial Officer and continue as Executive Vice President to support the transition. She will remain in that capacity until her planned retirement later this year, at which time she will assume the role of Senior Advisor.

