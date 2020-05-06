Sinclair agrees to pay record-setting $48 million FCC civil penalty - agency

WASHINGTON, May 6 (Reuters) - Sinclair Broadcast Group SBGI.O has agreed to pay a $48 million fine to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) resolving the probe into the company's abandoned deal to buy Tribune Media in what the agency said was its largest-ever civil penalty.

Sinclair did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.