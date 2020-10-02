Sinclair: Jan Jeffcoat To Lead Headline News Service As Main Anchor - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) has hired anchor Jan Jeffcoat to lead the company's soon-to-be-launched headline news service as main anchor. Jeffcoat served as anchor for five years on WUSA-TV Washington, D.C.

Cayle Thompson will join the headline news service as a live desk anchor. Previously, Thompson worked with the company's KOMO-ABC Seattle as an anchor and reporter.

In the initial phase, Sinclair's headline news service will air weekday mornings from 6:00 - 9:00 a.m. across CW and MY network affiliates, as well as on STIRR over-the-top streaming platform.

