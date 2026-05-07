Sinch Swings To Profit In Q1 Even As Revenue Slides

(RTTNews) - Sinch AB (CLCMF, SINCH.ST), a communication platform, on Thursday reported a return to profitability in the first quarter despite a drop in revenue.

Quarterly profit came in at 104 million Swedish kronor or 0.14 kronor per share compared to loss of 47 million Swedish kronor or 0.06 kronor per share last year.

EBITDA was 792 million kronor versus 740 million kronor a year before, representing an organic increase of 18 percent a year earlier.

On the other hand, Adjusted EBITDA declined to 822 million kronor from 889 million kronor, in the previous year, while margin improved by 0.1 percentage points.

EBIT increased to 250 million kronor from 124 million kronor a year ago.

Top-line performance softened, with net sales dropped to 6.493 billion kronor from 7.049 billion kronor last year. Currency effects reduced sales by 11 percent. By region, Americas provided a drove organic growth by 3 percent, led by strong performance in API platform.

Sinch does not give forecasts but flagged ongoing geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty in 2026 from conflicts in Ukraine, the Middle East, and Iran.

On the Stockholm Stock Exchange, shares of Sinch were gaining 1.28 percent, trading at 33.90 kronor.

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