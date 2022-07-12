Sinch swats aside short-seller a little too easily

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - As the chief executive of a communication software company, Oscar Werner knows the value of sending a clear message. Yet his calm response to a short-seller attack at Stockholm-listed Sinch may only confuse shareholders.

Short-seller Ningi Research on Monday published https://ningiresearch.com/2022/07/11/research-report-sinch-ab-sfb-sinch a report accusing Sinch, whose shareholders include SoftBank Group and Temasek, of incorrectly classifying invoices that have not yet been billed as revenue, and overstating the performance of operations in Australia and India. On a call with analysts Werner said he “strongly opposes https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/acc8ca47-10d3-4bd2-9f61-97d32b69e3f4” the allegations in Ningi’s report, and partly blamed its receivables accounting on glitches from recent acquisitions. The group reckons that Sinch can dispel any fears through its strong results, and profitable cash flow.

However, Sinch, worth as much as $15.8 billion last year, is still down by over a third in the last two days. It doesn’t help that the group, whose tools help businesses communicate with consumers via text message, voice and video, also warned shareholders on Monday that a “reassessment” of historic costs would hit its second-quarter results by 162 million Swedish crowns. Given the stock reaction, Werner clearly needs to do more. An independent review of Sinch’s books would be a start. (By Karen Kwok)

Follow @Breakingviews https://twitter.com/Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

PC meltdown has only just begun

Buy-now deal collapse could mean selling later

Klarna helps investors to buy now, cry later

Hong Kong brain drain gathers pace with Alder exit

PMI’s Swedish Match deal could go into extra time

(Editing by Neil Unmack and Oliver Taslic)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.