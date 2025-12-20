Sinch AB (CLCMF) Price Target Decreased by 76.85% to 3.49

The average one-year price target for Sinch AB (OTCPK:CLCMF) has been revised to $3.49 / share. This is a decrease of 76.85% from the prior estimate of $15.07 dated April 11, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.10 to a high of $4.68 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 49.16% from the latest reported closing price of $2.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sinch AB. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLCMF is 0.07%, an increase of 7.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.70% to 50,194K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,100K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,738K shares , representing an increase of 3.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLCMF by 42.96% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,671K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,454K shares , representing an increase of 3.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLCMF by 27.24% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5,260K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,717K shares , representing an increase of 29.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLCMF by 98.18% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,327K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,276K shares , representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLCMF by 41.24% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 2,650K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.