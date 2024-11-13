Sincere Watch Hong Kong to Review Interim Results

News & Insights

Sincere Watch (Hong Kong) (HK:0444) has released an update.

Sincere Watch (Hong Kong) Ltd. will hold a board meeting on November 28, 2024, to discuss its unaudited interim results for the six months ending September 2024 and to consider the possibility of an interim dividend. The meeting could offer insights into the company’s financial performance and potential shareholder rewards.

