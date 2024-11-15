Sincere Co. Ltd. Announces Change in Share Registrar

Sincere Co. Ltd. (HK:0244) has released an update.

The Sincere Company, Limited has announced a change in their share registrar and transfer office to Tricor Investor Services Limited, effective November 22, 2024. Investors should note that any applications for registration of transfer of shares after this date should be directed to the new address. This move could impact how shareholders manage their transactions, making it vital for stakeholders to stay informed.

