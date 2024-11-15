News & Insights

Stocks

Sincere Co. Ltd. Announces Change in Share Registrar

November 15, 2024 — 04:15 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sincere Co. Ltd. (HK:0244) has released an update.

The Sincere Company, Limited has announced a change in their share registrar and transfer office to Tricor Investor Services Limited, effective November 22, 2024. Investors should note that any applications for registration of transfer of shares after this date should be directed to the new address. This move could impact how shareholders manage their transactions, making it vital for stakeholders to stay informed.

For further insights into HK:0244 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.