Sincap Group Thanks Shareholders for AGM Attendance

May 27, 2024 — 09:47 am EDT

Sincap Group Ltd. (SG:5UN) has released an update.

Sincap Group Limited has conducted its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 30, 2024, and extends gratitude to its shareholders for their participation. The minutes of the AGM are documented and can be referred to in Annex A of the announcement. The content of this announcement has been reviewed by the company’s sponsor, Stamford Corporate Services Pte. Ltd., but not examined by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited.

