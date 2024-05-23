News & Insights

Sinarmas Land Celebrates In-Person 2024 AGM

May 23, 2024 — 05:51 am EDT

Sinarmas Land Limited (SG:A26) has released an update.

Sinarmas Land Limited held its 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM) in-person at the Orchard Hotel Singapore, marking the first face-to-face AGM after four years of virtual meetings. The event was chaired by Mr. Franky Oesman Widjaja, with Mr. Robin Ng Cheng Jiet serving as Deputy Chairman. Shareholders, board members, auditors, and financial professionals were present for the proceedings.

