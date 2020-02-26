Markets
SINA Corp. Slips To Loss In Q4, But Results Top Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Chinese online media company SINA Corp. (SINA) announced Wednesday that net loss attributable to SINA for the fourth quarter was $175.45 million or $0.2.53 per share, compared to net income of $16.38 million or $0.22 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted net income for the quarter was $1.17 per share, compared to or $0.80 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net revenues for the quarter grew 4 percent to $593.31 million from $573.01 million in the same quarter last year. Adjusted net revenues were $590.7 million, a growth of 4 percent from the same period last year. Analysts were looking for revenues of $555.76 million for the quarter.

