Markets
SINA

SINA Corp. Receives Going Private Proposal - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - SINA Corp. (SINA) said its Board has received a preliminary non-binding proposal letter from New Wave MMXV Limited, proposing to acquire all the outstanding ordinary shares of SINA not already owned by New Wave for $41 per share in cash in a going private transaction. The Board of SINA Corp. has formed a special committee to evaluate and consider the proposed deal.

New Wave is a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and controlled by Charles Chao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SINA Corp.

Shares of SINA Corp. were up 9% in pre-market trade on Monday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SINA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular