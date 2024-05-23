News & Insights

Sin Heng Heavy Machinery Holds Productive AGM

May 23, 2024 — 06:19 am EDT

Sin Heng Heavy Machinery Limited (SG:BKA) has released an update.

Sin Heng Heavy Machinery Limited successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Raffles Marina on April 30, 2024. The Chairman, Mr. Leong Wing Kong, welcomed shareholders and introduced the Board of Directors, as well as key partners including auditors and corporate service providers. No pre-submitted shareholder questions were noted, and the meeting proceeded with opportunities for attendees to raise questions during the discussions.

