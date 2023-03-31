Simulations Plus (SLP) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Simulations Plus Inc SLP is slated to release second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Apr 5.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $16.2 million, which suggests growth of 9.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The company expects fiscal second-quarter revenue growth rate to be between 7% and 11%.



The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 18 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 14.3%.



The company reported first-quarter 2023 earnings of 6 cents per share, which were down 60% on a year-over-year basis and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 50%. Revenues of $12 million decreased 4% year over year, affected by lower revenues in Software business segment. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.8%.

Simulations Plus, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Simulations Plus, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Simulations Plus, Inc. Quote

Factors to Note

Increasing demand for the company’s modeling and simulation solutions is likely to have boosted software sales in the second quarter. Also, SLP expects changes in renewal pattern and shift in revenue seasonality to positively impact revenue performance.



The company’s implementation of cross-selling strategies has seen success with a growing client base using multiple platforms. In the last-reported quarter, the company added 15 new customers across the portfolio and with 15 upsells.



The company has also standardized its renewal, pricing and discounting policies to make it simpler for clients to buy multiple offerings. This is likely to have favored the top-line performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



The company plans to expand globally by increasing its presence in Europe, Asia and Latin America, and penetrating smaller biotech firms with its software solutions like PBPK and PKPD services.



Higher costs on product enhancements, acquisitions, and research and development are likely to have exerted pressure on margin expansion in the quarter to be reported. Weakness in macro environment, increasing interest rates and forex volatility remain added concerns.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Simulations Plus has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies which, per our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time around:



The Greenbrier Companies, Inc GBX has an Earnings ESP of +59.78% and currently has a Zacks Rank #3. Greenbrier is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on Apr 10. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Greenbrier’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings is pegged at 61 cents per share. GBX surpassed earnings estimates in two of the preceding four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 35.9%. Shares of GBX have gained 26.7% in the past year.



Constellation Brands, Inc STZ has an Earnings ESP of +3.99% and currently has a Zacks Rank #3. Constellation Brands is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on Apr 6.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Constellation Brands’ to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $1.87 per share and $2.03 billion, respectively. Constellation Brands surpassed earnings estimates in three of the preceding four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 6.1%. Shares of STZ have lost 4.1% in the past year.



Fastenal Company FAST has an Earnings ESP of +0.29% and currently has a Zacks Rank #2. Fastenal is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on Apr 13.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Fastenal’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at 49 cents per share and $1.83 billion, respectively. Fastenal surpassed earnings estimates in all the preceding four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 3.3%. Shares of FAST have gained 11.5% in the past year.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fastenal Company (FAST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (GBX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.